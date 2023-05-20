Cooler air on the way

SYNOPSIS – Still warm and muggy for our weekend but drier air is expected in the middle of our work week. Numerous showers Monday and Tuesday will bring our temperatures down a few degrees below average before drier air moves in for the end of our work week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds light E-SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 84° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 84° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 85° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 86° 10%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 87° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 85° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.