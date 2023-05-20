Cooler air on the way

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Still warm and muggy for our weekend but drier air is expected in the middle of our work week. Numerous showers Monday and Tuesday will bring our temperatures down a few degrees below average before drier air moves in for the end of our work week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds light E-SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 84° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 84° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 85° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 86° 10%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 87° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 85° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

