Cooler air on the way
SYNOPSIS – Still warm and muggy for our weekend but drier air is expected in the middle of our work week. Numerous showers Monday and Tuesday will bring our temperatures down a few degrees below average before drier air moves in for the end of our work week.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds light E-SE.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds variable at 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds light NW.
EXTENDED
MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 84° 40%
TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 84° 40%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 85° 20%
THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 86° 10%
FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 87° 10%
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 85° 10%
COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
