Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SGA president Brianna Mejias has made the most out of her time at Dothan High

“I just had to think about the fact that I want to keep going, I’ve always been very like, trying to be always on top,” Mejias explains, “I have a whole book of everything that I’ve achieved since I was little.”

“Everyone does love her, not only here at the school but out in the community as well,” Dothan High school principal Keith Bland says of Mejias.

Her path to graduation was no easy journey. Brianna was born in Puerto Rico. In 2017, when Hurricane Maria hit, she and her family were forced to leave behind all they ever knew and evacuate. Among several adjustments, Brianna had to learn the English language in order to continue her education.

“As soon as I came to Alabama it was a completely different, like, I had To learn,” she says, “even now I still mess up a lot of times, I mispronounce a lot of words, it took me about three or four years. I can say now that I am bilingual.”

Mejias will tell anyone she is driven, but also credits faculty and staff with helping her to succeed, even while having to learn virtually during a worldwide pandemic.

" I always felt like I was part of the family, part of the Wolf Pack,” Mejias says about her school.

“Her 10th grade year she was virtual,” says Dothan High School assistant principal and former SGA sponsor Kristy Johnson, “but she was still very much involved with SGA at the time. She stayed in contact with me, and I knew then even before I really met Bri face-to-face that she was a go-getter, she was really going to do some great things.”

When it came time to picking a college, Mejias was happy to choose Wallace College, and is paying entirely with grants and scholarships she’s received, including one from the Dothan Rotary Club.

She says her major, nursing, was easy to pick out as well.

“What I’ve been through has taught me a lot about helping people, I’m all about the people, I’m all about helping them,” Mejias says.

Those who helped guide her along the way have no doubt that this is only the beginning for Brianna Mejias.

“As an educator, you’re in the business long enough you identify those students who have the ‘it’ factor,” Bland says, “you have a tremendous amount of respect for her not only as a person but also a lot of admiration of her accomplishments.”

“She was already an incredible person when she walked through the doors, and letting her walk out of here we just know she’s ready and prepared to take on the world,” Johnson says, “its going to be hard to let her go.”

Brianna has not been back to Puerto Rico since evacuating but says she would love to return for a visit someday. In the meantime, she says she’s happy to stay in the area and is looking forward to giving back to Dothan High School in any way she can.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.