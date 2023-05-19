A well-drilling company that is five generations strong

By Will Polston
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Water runs through the Smith family of Headland.

Donald Smith Company, Inc of Headland is a well-drilling company that also works with pipes and maintenance for more than 75 years.

The company was started back in 1946 between H.E. Smith and his son Donald Smith before the pairing acquired full ownership in 1974.

Now, Smith, the current CEO, has the next three generations working with him at the company, with the youngest being his great-grandkids.

“It is the only job I have ever had,” said Don Smith, the President of Donald Smith Company, Inc and son of Donald. “When I was nine years old, he brought me out here and let me do a little bit of cleaning and then just kind of worked up a little bit from there. So, we’ve been working together for about 30 years and it has been a real joy and honor to do that.”

Since acquiring full ownership, the company has expanded to serve in seven different states, including Florida, Tennessee and Arkansas.

