Warmer This Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Warmer weather is on the way for the weekend with highs returning to the middle to upper 80s. A few evening showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday, with lingering showers Saturday night. We’ll turn drier for much of next week with temps running a little below normal.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds light E-SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds Variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few showers and thunderstorms early, slight rain chance overnight, otherwise partly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 87° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 84° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 84° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 85° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 86° 10%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 87° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. (pictured) will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two...
Judge orders 14-year-old Dothan murder suspect must stand trial as adult
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
Houston County's top prosecutor plans to pursue life without parole for 14-year-old Vincent...
Teen murdered two women because one bumped his foot: Document
The Houston Academy Raiders are your 2023 3A State Champions in baseball after scoring the...
Houston Academy takes 3A state title
Following a triumphant Game 3 victory over Gordo on Thursday to win the 3A baseball state...
Houston Academy baseball coach announces retirement following state title victory

Latest News

News4 Color the Weather
Color The Weather 05-19-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-19-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-17-23
Drier today
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Thursday, May 18, 2023