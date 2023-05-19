Warmer This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Warmer weather is on the way for the weekend with highs returning to the middle to upper 80s. A few evening showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday, with lingering showers Saturday night. We’ll turn drier for much of next week with temps running a little below normal.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds light E-SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds Variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few showers and thunderstorms early, slight rain chance overnight, otherwise partly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 87° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 84° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 84° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 85° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 86° 10%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 87° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.