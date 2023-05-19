The Sparrows Nest: A Family Dynasty

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Riding down US-431, you may notice a blue building that resembles a beach house.

That building houses The Sparrow’s Nest, one of the oldest Businesses in the city of Headland.

The full-service florist, tells the story of a local family.

Penny Jones inherited the business from her mother, Louise Walden.

Walden opened The Sparrow’s Nest in 1985.

Now, Jones is passing the family business to her daughter-in-law, Natalie.

Penny Jones has three children of her own but many people in the community see her as a mother figure.

Jones’s love for her community is evident in her shop where she also sells products from local businesses such as candles, her husband’s woodwork community lot clothing, and kaleidoscopes.

As a Headland native, She says that it is only right she does so.

“I felt like the community raised me, because I have been in this comunity since I was born and I know alot of people here so therefore, I wanted to help the community by bringing their products into my store.

The owner of the shop also gives credit to her employees whom she says she could not operate without.

