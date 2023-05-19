The Sparrows Nest: A Family Dynasty

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Riding down US-431, you may notice a blue building that resembles a beach house.

That building houses The Sparrow’s Nest, one of the oldest Businesses in the city of Headland.

The full-service florist, tells the story of a local family.

Penny Jones inherited the business from her mother, Louise Walden.

Walden opened The Sparrow’s Nest in 1985.

Now, Jones is passing the family business to her daughter-in-law, Natalie.

Penny Jones has three children of her own but many people in the community see her as a mother figure.

Jones’s love for her community is evident in her shop where she also sells products from local businesses such as candles, her husband’s woodwork community lot clothing, and kaleidoscopes.

As a Headland native, She says that it is only right she does so.

“I felt like the community raised me, because I have been in this comunity since I was born and I know alot of people here so therefore, I wanted to help the community by bringing their products into my store.

The owner of the shop also gives credit to her employees whom she says she could not operate without.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. (pictured) will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two...
Judge orders 14-year-old Dothan murder suspect must stand trial as adult
Houston County's top prosecutor plans to pursue life without parole for 14-year-old Vincent...
Teen murdered two women because one bumped his foot: Document
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
In the email, 25-year-old Andrew Gresock (pictured) said he planned to shoot and kill everyone...
Enterprise man arrested for Fort Novosel threat
The Houston Academy Raiders are your 2023 3A State Champions in baseball after scoring the...
Houston Academy takes 3A state title

Latest News

The Headland Rams football program has never brought home a state title to Henry County. This...
Headland Rams football: Getting over the hump
The Headland Rams football program has never brought home a state title to Henry County. This...
News4 Hometown Tour Headland: Getting over the hump
News4 Hometown Tour Headland: Corndodgers
American doughboy
News4 Hometown Tour Headland: Spirit of the American Doughboy Statue
City remembers fallen officer
City remembers fallen officer Dexter Hammond