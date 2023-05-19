Obscure Alabama law prevents passengers in a car from suing in the event of an accident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Guest Passenger Statute was written in Alabama during the Great Depression when there were not as many cars on the road. State lawmakers at the time hoped it would encourage people to carpool without fear of being sued in case of an accident.

The Guest Passenger Statute prevents anyone who is riding as a passenger from suing or filing an insurance claim against a driver who negligently causes an accident. A common example is someone running through a red light and hitting somebody.

In 2023, however, cars are everywhere and accidents happen every day. As a result, Bart Siniard, a personal injury attorney, says this law should no longer exist.

”Nobody really knows this statute exists other than lawyers, judges, and people who have been affected by it,” said Siniard.

Sherri Hurst is Siniard’s client, who was on the wrong end of the Guest Passenger Statute.

“I had no idea, all I knew is I had been injured, and I went out to the insurance company, letting them know what had happened,” said Hurst. “Actually, the driver, it was her insurance so she reached out to them. And they denied it.”

Sherri Hurst had her foot run over accidentally by another driver while leaving the backseat passenger’s side of her family’s car. Her filed claim was denied, so she brought a lawsuit against the driver’s insurance company.

“We went to the Supreme Court and it took over five years to get this reconciled in order for me to be compensated,” Hurst said.

Though Hurst was eventually compensated, the law was never changed.

Siniard however argues the statute is unconstitutional.

He says it violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, by dividing the driver and passenger of a car into separate classes of people: the class of people who can be successful in personal injury claims and another who can’t be successful.

It took Hurst five years and a fight with the Alabama Supreme Court to be compensated, but she’s definitely learned a lesson from her unfortunate accident.

“I’ll drive myself where I need to go,” she laughed. “I don’t carpool much. Or I am in the front, and I make sure that I say ‘Okay I’m in the clear.’”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.