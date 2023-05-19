Mural in Headland honors longtime barber

By Will Polston
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re going to the downtown square, it’s almost impossible to miss the Taylor Barbershop mural.

The mural highlights longtime Headland barber Oyette Taylor and is painted on the side of what used to be his barber shop, located at the corner of Cleveland Street and East Church Street.

The mural was unveiled in 2022 after taking a year to plan and 3 months for artist Wes Hardin to complete.

Hardin painted the mural with a 3-D style, making the mural pop off the building and have a real feel.

This mural is one of the largest mural projects in the city of Headland.

