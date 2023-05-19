Living Waters Counseling Inc.: ‘Reaching out to individuals & families in need’

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The motto for Living Waters Counseling Inc. is ‘Reaching out to people and families in need,’ and over the last two decades they have accomplished this mission, with many more years ahead.

This center works to provide affordable mental health care to those with little or no access.

Living Waters Counseling is a faith-based, Christian counseling ministry. They offer free mental health counseling and therapy for people 4-years-old and up. Their services include an array of programs that provides assistance for marriages, families, adolescents, and so much more.

Counselors adapt to clients’ needs, whether that’s activities inside or outside by getting fresh air on the boardwalk or at the gazebo.

“This is a safe place and we want everybody who needs help to come and call, and they will receive help here, and you know we just want to be here for everyone,” Allison Shelley, volunteer intern counselor, said. “No one has anything to fear, we will be here for them.”

The center is nestled in Headland but serves the entire Wiregrass

Shelley said no one in need is turned away.

Click here to view their full list of services or to make a donation.

