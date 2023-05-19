Headland’s ‘Morriss Park’ honors contributions of late Dr. J.E. Morriss

By Kinsley Centers
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - By caring for the Headland area and beyond for more than four decades, Dr. Jesse Edwin Morriss Jr. left not only a professional legacy, but also one with the people of the community.

That’s why Morriss Park opened in the heart of the community in honor of him. It’s a place for people of all ages to come and enjoy, from sliding down the slide, swinging on the swings, enjoying a picnic, and overall getting fresh air.

Ramona Bolin is the physician assistant at Headland Family Medicine. She has been since 2001.

“His legacy with the care that he gave was just top-notch,” Bolin said.

She worked with Dr. Morriss when it was his practice, and she said his care was very personable for each patient.

“Everybody knows ‘Daddy Morriss,’ that’s what we used to call him,” Bolin said. “There were patients that came in and he could tell you that he delivered them in their home, and he helped assisted in the raising of them with their family taking care of their healthcare needs from infancy to adulthood.”

Bolin explains the excellence of his care.

“He knew everybody by name,” Bolin said. “He knew all of the medicine’s they were on. He could tell you every disease process that they had, every surgery they had encountered without even looking at a chart.”

Bolin said to this day, Dr. Morriss’ legacy remains and the clinic continues to watch people grow, be there for families of Headland, and provide that same personable care.

