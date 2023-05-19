Headland Family Medicine works to keep community healthy

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland Family Medicine is a staple for primary care in the Headland community. They have served for decades by providing primary care for the people in Headland and surrounding areas.

This clinic was built from the ground up by the late Dr. Jesse Edwin Morriss, who practiced in Headland for more than 40 years. Dr. Morriss passed in 2009, but his legacy is carried on.

“He was a great physician and a great community leader,” Dr. Niel Rasmussen said. “We got to know him when we came here and then I was fortunate enough, we went to church with him and we got to know him kind of socially as well after we took over the clinic.”

Now, Dr. Rasmussen is the physician at the clinic.

He said they treat the people they live with, their friends, family, and neighbors.

“We live here, we have raised our families here, we go to church here, so we treat the people that we live with,” Dr. Rasmussen said.

He said they accomplish this by caring for patients through a family-oriented, holistic approach.

“We’re local, we’re here, we live here,” Dr. Rasmussen said. “We care about the people that we see. So, we offer that personalized, individualized care and, once again, we believe in what we do. We feel like we’re given this opportunity by God to serve this community and that is what we have tried to do through the best of our ability.”

The clinic’s hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

