Headland Airport serves community for over 7 decades

By Caroline Gerhart
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Headland Airport has been serving Henry County for over 75 years.

They boast a brand-new taxi-way expansion, a courtesy vehicle for pilots to venture past the airport, and an aviation mechanic on-site to help with maintenance and repairs.

The airport also offers hanger rentals and 24 hour fuel services for pilots on the go.

Nine businesses also call the airport property home, providing jobs to the Headland community.

