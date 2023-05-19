Greater Shiloh expands to better serve community

Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church has a long history in the city of Headland, and Pastor Delvick McKay sees the church as a cornerstone for the community
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church has an 156-year history in the city of Headland. The pastor of the church can attest to the history of the church and its meaning to the congregation. Pastor Delvin McKay grew up in the church and is now its pastor.

With at least four generations in it, the church works to meet the needs of everyone.

One of the ways the church is doing that is through a new community center.

The building will feature a barbershop and hair salon, as well as a recreational gym. The center will provide services like GED training, after-school tutoring, and a place for people to gather.

This is part of the Community Development Corporation, which is an extension of the church. Pastor McKay says community outreach is an important part of the church’s ministry.

As for the center itself, it is still under construction. Once complete, it will be open to the public.

