Drier today

SYNOPSIS - Less areas with fog this morning as you head out on this Friday, this afternoon rain chances will be lower than any other day this week and temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s for highs so enjoy! Tomorrow we will see rain chances go back up by the later afternoon hours as a weak front moves towards us, it does look like the front will be slow moving so rain chances might have to go up for Sunday as well. After the weekend we will continue to see better rain chances for Monday before we start to dry out a little by mid week. The good news is next week does look a little below normal for temperatures so at least we will see a little relief from the upper 80s.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 84°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds NE 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 87°. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 87° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 85° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 84° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 85° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 85° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 85° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 84° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

