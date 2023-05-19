Drier today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Less areas with fog this morning as you head out on this Friday, this afternoon rain chances will be lower than any other day this week and temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s for highs so enjoy! Tomorrow we will see rain chances go back up by the later afternoon hours as a weak front moves towards us, it does look like the front will be slow moving so rain chances might have to go up for Sunday as well. After the weekend we will continue to see better rain chances for Monday before we start to dry out a little by mid week. The good news is next week does look a little below normal for temperatures so at least we will see a little relief from the upper 80s.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 84°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds NE 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 87°. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 87° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 85° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 84° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 85° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 85° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 85° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 84° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. (pictured) will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two...
Judge orders 14-year-old Dothan murder suspect must stand trial as adult
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
Marcus made the trip to Dothan on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a clinic for young...
Patriots’ Marcus Jones returns to Wiregrass for good cause
According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean (pictured left) and 23-year-old Kathreen...
Parents in custody following 2-year-old’s death in Holmes County
Following a triumphant Game 3 victory over Gordo on Thursday to win the 3A baseball state...
Houston Academy baseball coach announces retirement following state title victory

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Thursday, May 18, 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rain Chances Drop Friday
Color The Weather 05-18-23
Color The Weather 05-18-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-18-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-18-23