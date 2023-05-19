Douglas Park gains a new addition

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -Headland’s Douglas Park is a welcomed recreation spot in the city!

In 2021, with money from the Federal Trails Programs, the city paved a walking trail.

The trail, which is about two-thirds of a mile long, gives a way for people to get active while watching sports being played from the fields across from the trail.

The park was originally owned by the Douglas family, who later sold it to the city. The family is that of Alford Douglas, who was a long time marshal in the city of Headland.

