Agriculture is the backbone of Headland

By Will Polston
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Farming is in the roots of Headland.

You can’t go far in Headland without seeing rows of crops.

From peanuts, corn and cotton, Headland is a hot bed for agriculture.

“Headland is a huge agricultural community,” said Amanda Knight, the owner of Corndodgers Farm. “I mean, goodness, look around you. You can probably hear the co-op vans behind us.”

Farmers, like Curry Parker, are backbones to grocery stores locally and nationally.

“Our country doesn’t realize how important the farmer is,” said Parker, the owner of Parker Farms. “The food in this country is the most homeland security there can be.”

“Right around here, we can survive. There’s enough gardens and small farmers to grow vegetables. If they go a week in New York City with those grocery stores empty, it’s going to be worse.”

While some farmers like Parker are working for profit, others focus on entertainment and education.

Corndodgers Farm hosts field trips for students and has many attractions to get people fascinated in farming.

“We just can’t lose that connection to the land,” said Knight.

Regardless of the motive, farming continues to be what makes Headland the city it is.

“You have breakdowns, you have weather, but farming is still good to me, the good Lord has been good to me, and I think I’m good for farming,” said Parker.

Parker Farms is planning to farm more than 13-hundred acres of peanuts this year, while Corndodgers is working to expand their crops to include blueberries and elderberries.

