4 in custody in connection to Blakely shooting

Three juveniles and an adult were reportedly involved in the shooting.
Three juveniles and an adult were reportedly involved in the shooting.(Blakely Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people suspected in a Thursday afternoon Blakely shooting have been arrested, according to the Blakely Police Department.

Police reported to the 100 block of Palmetto Avenue around 1:16 p.m. on reports of gunshots.

Through an investigation and description by the victims, police say they were able to track down the vehicle that the suspects were driving.

Two juvenile suspects were taken into custody when police found the vehicle, a third juvenile suspect who fled was later captured and a fourth adult suspect was also taken into custody, per Blakely police.

No one was injured during the shooting, though the victims’ vehicle was hit by gunfire.

The three juvenile suspects will be turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

More information is expected to be released on the adult suspect.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. (pictured) will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two...
Judge orders 14-year-old Dothan murder suspect must stand trial as adult
Houston County's top prosecutor plans to pursue life without parole for 14-year-old Vincent...
Teen murdered two women because one bumped his foot: Document
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
In the email, 25-year-old Andrew Gresock (pictured) said he planned to shoot and kill everyone...
Enterprise man arrested for Fort Novosel threat
The Houston Academy Raiders are your 2023 3A State Champions in baseball after scoring the...
Houston Academy takes 3A state title

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
A Geneva County wreck killed one person and injured others on Friday night, County Coroner...
One killed in Geneva County wreck, coroner confirms
Dolly Parton helps make a hospice patient's dream come true with an in-person visit.
Dolly Parton visits hospice patient after social media post goes viral
The Headland Rams football program has never brought home a state title to Henry County. This...
Headland Rams football: Getting over the hump
The Headland Rams football program has never brought home a state title to Henry County. This...
News4 Hometown Tour Headland: Getting over the hump