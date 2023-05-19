20 Under 40 nominations are now open

Dothan’s “20 under 40″ will recognize young business professionals in the community.
Dothan's "20 under 40″ will recognize young business professionals in the community.
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. - Nominations are now open for the 20 Under 40 Young Professionals Award Banquet in August.

This banquet recognizes young professionals who work full-time for a Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce member. These nominees exemplify occupational excellence and servant leadership.

Other criteria for nominees include:

• Currently works in the Wiregrass area

• Is under the age of 40 as of June 1, 2023

• Is committed and motivated to serve the Dothan-area community

• Has not been a finalist in the past two years.

Nominees from the previous year come from businesses such as Troy Bank & Trust and Eye Center South. You can complete the nomination form here or visit www.dothan.com to nominate a young professional who meets the criteria.

Contact Lori Wilcoxon at (334) 792-5138 or lori@dothan.com for additional information.

