20 Under 40 nominations are now open

DOTHAN, Ala. - Nominations are now open for the 20 Under 40 Young Professionals Award Banquet in August.

This banquet recognizes young professionals who work full-time for a Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce member. These nominees exemplify occupational excellence and servant leadership.

Other criteria for nominees include:

• Currently works in the Wiregrass area

• Is under the age of 40 as of June 1, 2023

• Is committed and motivated to serve the Dothan-area community

• Has not been a finalist in the past two years.

Nominees from the previous year come from businesses such as Troy Bank & Trust and Eye Center South. You can complete the nomination form here or visit www.dothan.com to nominate a young professional who meets the criteria.

Contact Lori Wilcoxon at (334) 792-5138 or lori@dothan.com for additional information.

