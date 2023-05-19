20 Under 40 nominations are now open
DOTHAN, Ala. - Nominations are now open for the 20 Under 40 Young Professionals Award Banquet in August.
This banquet recognizes young professionals who work full-time for a Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce member. These nominees exemplify occupational excellence and servant leadership.
Other criteria for nominees include:
• Currently works in the Wiregrass area
• Is under the age of 40 as of June 1, 2023
• Is committed and motivated to serve the Dothan-area community
• Has not been a finalist in the past two years.
Nominees from the previous year come from businesses such as Troy Bank & Trust and Eye Center South. You can complete the nomination form here or visit www.dothan.com to nominate a young professional who meets the criteria.
Contact Lori Wilcoxon at (334) 792-5138 or lori@dothan.com for additional information.
