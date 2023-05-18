Submit a news tip

NEWS4
NEWS4(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Do you have a story idea or know of an issue News4 should cover?

Our team is committed to telling relevant, local stories that impact our community. You can help guide that coverage by sharing information on issues and happenings around the Wiregrass. The easiest way to do that is through the form below.

The information you provide is valuable to our team, so please be as specific as possible. We promise all tips and any contact information shared will be confidential.

If you have an event you’d like to share, please consider signing up for a live interview on News4 through this form.

