Scattered showers and storms today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Another copy and paste morning with patchy fog across some of the area this morning. This afternoon we will see another chance of afternoon showers and storms but it might be later in the day compared to yesterday because of a weak front that moved through this morning stabilized the atmosphere. Tomorrow will be drier than yesterday and today, but rain is back in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and chances are a little higher now than at the beginning of the week. The start of next week looks nice and a little cooler compared to the past few days.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 85°. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, rain ends. Low near 67°. Winds NE 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 85°. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 87° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 87° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 85° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 84° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 85° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

