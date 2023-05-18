Scattered showers and storms today

SYNOPSIS - Another copy and paste morning with patchy fog across some of the area this morning. This afternoon we will see another chance of afternoon showers and storms but it might be later in the day compared to yesterday because of a weak front that moved through this morning stabilized the atmosphere. Tomorrow will be drier than yesterday and today, but rain is back in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and chances are a little higher now than at the beginning of the week. The start of next week looks nice and a little cooler compared to the past few days.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 85°. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, rain ends. Low near 67°. Winds NE 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 85°. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 87° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 87° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 85° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 84° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 85° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.