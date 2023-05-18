Rain Chances Drop Friday
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – We’ll see a drop in the rain chances for Friday with temperatures running a bit below normal, peaking in the middle 80s. A late-day disturbance Saturday will bring in a round of showers and thunderstorms for the evening hours, with drier weather likely again on Sunday.
TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds E at 5 mph.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 84°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds light E.
EXTENDED
SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 67° High: 87° 40%
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 87° 10%
MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 85° 40%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 84° 20%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 85° 10%
THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 85° 10%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
