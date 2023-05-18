Rain Chances Drop Friday

SYNOPSIS – We’ll see a drop in the rain chances for Friday with temperatures running a bit below normal, peaking in the middle 80s. A late-day disturbance Saturday will bring in a round of showers and thunderstorms for the evening hours, with drier weather likely again on Sunday.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 84°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 67° High: 87° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 87° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 85° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 84° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 85° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 85° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

