Patriots’ Marcus Jones returns to Wiregrass for good cause

Marcus made the trip to Dothan on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a clinic for young children in need.
By Briana Jones
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There is certainly no place like home and that rings true for New England Patriot Marcus Jones.

Jones made the trip to Dothan Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a clinic in Troy for young children in need.

Marcus spent his freshman year playing football as a Troy Trojan.

He says throughout his career he will always make sure his community isn’t overlooked.

