Patriots’ Marcus Jones returns to Wiregrass for good cause

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There is certainly no place like home and that rings true for New England Patriot Marcus Jones.

Jones made the trip to Dothan Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a clinic in Troy for young children in need.

Marcus spent his freshman year playing football as a Troy Trojan.

He says throughout his career he will always make sure his community isn’t overlooked.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.