News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

Join us each week at 3:00 p.m. to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us each week at 3:00 p.m. to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean (pictured left) and 23-year-old Kathreen...
Parents in custody following 2-year-old’s death in Holmes County
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. (pictured) will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two...
Judge orders 14-year-old Dothan murder suspect must stand trial as adult
Marquis McCloud Houston County booking photo (2023)
Watch: Suspected pregnant teen killer faces new charges

Latest News

Wiregrass Pets Rescue & Adoption
New Dothan animal shelter construction plan in the works
Taylor Made Festival coming May 20
Taylor Made Festival coming May 20
Defuniak Springs 2023 Lake Fest takes place May 19 and 20.
Talking Defuniak Springs 2023 Lake Fest
Marcus made the trip to Dothan on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a clinic for young...
Patriots’ Marcus Jones returns to Wiregrass for good cause