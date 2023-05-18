New Dothan animal shelter construction plan in the works

Wiregrass Pets Rescue & Adoption
Wiregrass Pets Rescue & Adoption(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan gave an update on the construction of the Wiregrass Pets Rescue and Adoption!

According to a recent City of Dothan Facebook post, the City of Dothan Commission approved the architecture firm for the shelter project on May 16 and have entered into a contractual agreement with Seay, Seay & Litchfield to provide design and construction administration services for the construction of the Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center!

SS&L will retain consultant Shelter Planners of America, who conducted two needs assessment studies of the current Dothan City Animal Shelter, one in 2008 and the other in 2018, which concluded the need for a new shelter.

The City of Dothan is managing the construction process of the new shelter. The City required a public bid for the architecture services and will also have a public bid for the construction services in the next few months.

Wiregrass Pets Rescue and Adoption is accepting gifts towards the construction of this shelter.

When open, the new shelter will be managed and operated by nonprofit Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center. All animal care, placement, and programming will be managed by Wiregrass Pets, while the City of Dothan and Houston County will continue to provide animal control and animal law enforcement.

Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center is one of the beneficiaries of the Dog Daze of Summer Event hosted by Brit & Bear and Dothan Leisure Services. The Dog Daze of Summer Event will be held at Eastgate Dog Park on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

It’s a day meant to be spent with your dog by participating in the fashion show, shopping the dog centric market, taking part in fun activities with your dog, enjoying special treats for both pets and people, and socializing at the dog park! Be sure to stop by the Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption booth to see updates on the new shelter.

Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center has committed to raise $3 million dollars privately towards the construction of the new shelter. They are a registered 501c3 nonprofit and donations are tax deductible. They still have several naming opportunities available for individuals, businesses, and organizations, just visit their website for more information.

