Musical summer camp registration is now open

DOTHAN, Ala. - Camp Treble is a music camp led by Haley Godwin for all school-aged children between the ages of seven and 18. This camp is a show choir-based camp where children will learn songs and choreography through vocal and rhythmic training.

In addition to singing and learning dance choreography, the campers will also be engaged in music theory and creating rhythmic patterns. The camp begins on Monday, June 19 and concludes that Friday, June 23, with a performance by the campers at the Dothan Opera House.

Children ages 7 to 12 will meet from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the teens will meet from 1p.m. to 5p.m. Snacks will be provided each day.

To register, visit Dothan Leisure Services at this link. For more information, contact Angie Lowe at 334.615.3720 or alowe@dothan.org.

For more information about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities, call 334.615.3700 or visit them on the web at www.dothanleisureservices.org. They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.