Musical summer camp registration is now open

Campers will learn dance choreography and create rhythmic patterns at Camp Treble.
Campers will learn dance choreography and create rhythmic patterns at Camp Treble.(WOWT)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. - Camp Treble is a music camp led by Haley Godwin for all school-aged children between the ages of seven and 18. This camp is a show choir-based camp where children will learn songs and choreography through vocal and rhythmic training.

In addition to singing and learning dance choreography, the campers will also be engaged in music theory and creating rhythmic patterns. The camp begins on Monday, June 19 and concludes that Friday, June 23, with a performance by the campers at the Dothan Opera House.

Children ages 7 to 12 will meet from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the teens will meet from 1p.m. to 5p.m. Snacks will be provided each day.

To register, visit Dothan Leisure Services at this link. For more information, contact Angie Lowe at 334.615.3720 or alowe@dothan.org.

For more information about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities, call 334.615.3700 or visit them on the web at www.dothanleisureservices.org. They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean (pictured left) and 23-year-old Kathreen...
Parents in custody following 2-year-old’s death in Holmes County
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. (pictured) will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two...
Judge orders 14-year-old Dothan murder suspect must stand trial as adult
Marquis McCloud Houston County booking photo (2023)
Watch: Suspected pregnant teen killer faces new charges

Latest News

The House of Ruth is getting $39,000 in funds.
House of Ruth grant funds
Dothan Housing CEO Dr. Michael C. Threet says the increased demand for housing is hitting the...
National housing woes trickle down locally
Among the youngest capital murder suspects ever in Alabama, a 14-year-old Dothan boy will...
14-year-old confessed to shooting two women: Document
Good food and old memories are an unbeatable combination.
Retired officers share memories at reunion luncheon