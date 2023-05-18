Ivey awards $141K to Alabama domestic violence agencies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) announced on Thursday that $141,338 in grants was being awarded to south and east Alabama agencies that assist domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

5 agencies are receiving the grant awards, which are made possible from U.S. Department of Justice funds, with the agencies serving 21 total counties.

“Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault deserve ready access to a variety of professional services including those provided by court advocates who can help them navigate the complexities of the justice system,” said Ivey. “I commend the work of these organizations to protect victims and their families every day.”

Among those receiving grants is The House of Ruth, who service Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Barbour, Covington, Pike, and Bullock counties. The Houston County organization will use their $39,000 in funds to provide education and training to law enforcement officers, social service workers and other first responders on issues of domestic violence and sexual assault, and will also allow them to offer education and awareness training to public schools and college students.

Other organizations receiving funding include:

$19,998 to Rape Counselors of East Alabama (Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell, Tallapoosa) to provide a 24-hour hotline, hospital response, crisis intervention counseling, emergency assistance, advocacy, information and referrals for victims of sexual assault.

$33,000 to the Baldwin Family Violence Shelter a.k.a. The Lighthouse (Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe) to continue offering crisis interventions, information, referrals, safe shelter, case management, counseling and advocacy to domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

$36,000 to Penelope House Inc. (Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, Washington) to implement the Court Advocacy Program. The program provides information to victims about their rights and options in the legal system, assists with protection orders and helps victims navigate the criminal and civil court systems.

$13,350 to assist the Columbus Alliance for Battered Women Inc. (Columbus, Ga.) to continue the Hope Harbour Community Outreach Program. The program provides crisis intervention, legal advocacy and comprehensive support services for domestic violence victims in Russell County. The program also provides education and awareness about domestic violence to the community and information on the support services available for victims and their families.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA believe that partnerships with local organizations are vital to ensuring that victims continue to receive the services and help they require to recover from abuse,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “These grants will help support such assistance through these organizations and programs.”

