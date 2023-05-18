Houston Academy takes 3A state title

The Houston Academy Raiders are your 2023 3A State Champions in baseball after scoring the decisive Game 3 win over Gordo on Thursday afternoon.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston Academy Raiders are your 2023 3A State Champions in baseball after scoring the decisive Game 3 win over Gordo on Thursday afternoon.

After falling to the Green Wave in Game One of the the series 2-1 on Wednesday night, Houston Academy started the day strong on Thursday with a 4-3 8 inning win in Game 2.

Game 3 was a back-and-forth affair, but HA got the final lead switch in the 6th and hung on to win 4-3 and take the game, the series, and the coveted blue map.

The win marks HA’s first state title victory since taking the 2A crown back in 2014.

Following the game, head coach Tony Kirkland also announced his retirement from coaching. You can read more on that by clicking here.

