Houston Academy baseball coach announces retirement following state title victory

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Following a triumphant Game 3 victory over Gordo on Thursday to win the 3A baseball state championship, Houston Academy head coach Tony Kirkland announced his retirement from coaching.

Kirkland ends his run at the helm of the Raiders baseball program after 12 years as head coach.

In addition to the 3A crown added by HA on Thursday, Kirkland also led Houston Academy to the 2A crown back in 2014.

The Houston Academy Raiders are your 2023 3A State Champions in baseball after scoring the decisive Game 3 win over Gordo on Thursday afternoon. (WTVY)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.