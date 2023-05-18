Heat Related Illnesses

What is the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke?
Wednesday is the final day of summer - and it certainly will feel like it with feel-like temps...
Wednesday is the final day of summer - and it certainly will feel like it with feel-like temps soaring into the upper 90s and storms returning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When the heat turns up in the Wiregrass, you should always take it seriously.

There’s a reason why meteorologists echo the many dangers of heat each summer, but we don’t always want to sing the same song over and over again. The hope is for each person to understand their limits and be smart when in the elements. After all, heat is the number one weather threat in the U.S. year after year. The 10 year average between 2012 and 2021 for heat related deaths in the U.S. was 153, much larger than the amount of flooding deaths.

The average high temperature for the Dothan area goes all the way to 90 by the end of May, and the humidity adds insult to injury, making it tough to work outdoors. Heat exhaustion is not as deadly as heat stroke, but it needs to be taken just as seriously. There are three key differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion, with the rest of the symptoms the same. According to the CDC, heat exhaustion involves cold, pale, and clammy skin. This should alarm anyone spending time in the extreme heat, because your skin would normally be warm. Heavy sweating is also one of the big signs of heat exhaustion, but dry skin would indicate someone having a possible heat stroke.

Now let’s talk more about heat stroke. If anyone has their body temperature rise to about 103 while out in the heat, there’s big reason for concern. A fast strong pulse is a sign of someone having a heat stroke. You should always call 911 and quickly get medical help for the affected person.

Know the signs of heat illness
Know the signs of heat illness(National Weather Service)

It doesn’t have to be the middle of summer for someone to need a welfare check or be rescued from a heat related emergency. It’s always best to watch out for those who are in compromised situations involving heat, whether indoor or outdoor. Stay safe this summer!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean (pictured left) and 23-year-old Kathreen...
Parents in custody following 2-year-old death in Holmes County
Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Judge asked to remove unruly student from Dothan High School
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Deputies arrested Marquis McCloud (pictured) last week as they found the decomposed body of...
Suspected pregnant teen murderer faces additional charges

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Scattered Showers Again Thursday, Turning Drier Soon
News4 Color the Weather
Color The Weather 05-17-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-17-23
Meteorolgist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-17-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-17-23
More rain today