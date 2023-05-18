Dadeville shooting victim Bre Hutchinson continues recovery after mass shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the past month, people injured in the deadly Dadeville mass shooting have been getting released from the hospital following a sweet 16 birthday party that left four dead and 32 injured.

Since then, six people have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

One shooting victim is in the recovery process but is not letting her injuries affect her summer fun.

Bre Hutchinson said she is still experiencing some pain in her body but overall, she is doing good and is trying to get back to her regular routine. She is going to physical therapy to build her strength back up but her crutches and minor pain aren’t stopping her from her summer plans.

“The whole thing just traumatized me and scared me so much,” said Bre Hutchinson.

That was a quote from the first interview News Leader 9 did with Bre Hutchinson just five days after the deadly mass shooting that took place during a sweet 16 birthday party leaving four dead and 32 injured.

“I’ve been doing good,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson has now been released from the hospital after being shot in the stomach. X-Rays show a bullet and fragments left over doctors were unable to remove which is now affecting her ability to walk.

“I go to therapy three times out of the week, and I do like muscle strengthening and stuff to help my, I guess, pelvic bone heal, and stuff and my leg has felt better, but it like hurts at the top of my feet and at the side of my leg,” said Hutchinson.

The hardest part, Hutchinson said, is sleeping as pain still aches throughout her body, but she says her friends are helping her keep the pain off her mind.

“Yesterday I went to the pool with them, and I sat in a floaty and like floated around the pool… They just help me through it a lot,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchison is currently finishing her junior year online as she continues to recover. She said she is not going to let her injuries ruin her summer plans to start her own hair salon and hang out with friends.

“I want to keep doing hair, so that is one of my things that has keeping me up and going like doing hair, I like doing that, and then my friends, like I want to be able to get out and do stuff with them like how I used to do,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchison is hoping to be back up and walking on her own by the end of this summer.

“I go back June 5th to see if I can start putting weight on it, so I’ll just continue therapy until I am like 100 percent,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson currently has a GoFundMe to help with medical bills and physical therapy. If you would like to contribute, click here.

