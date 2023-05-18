Bill banning land sale to ‘countries of concern’ passes Alabama Senate

A bill aimed at preventing some foreign ownership of Alabama land has passed the state Senate...
A bill aimed at preventing some foreign ownership of Alabama land has passed the state Senate by a vote of 26-7, moving it closer to being signed into law.(WTOK)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill aimed at preventing some foreign ownership of Alabama land has passed the state Senate by a vote of 26-7, moving it closer to being signed into law.

“The Alabama Senate supports this piece of legislation and the unwavering efforts of Senator David Sessions in conjunction with Representative Scott Stadthagen to protect Alabama and our citizens from the influence and control of foreign entities that have no business intruding and purchasing Alabama property,” Senate Pro Tempore Greg Reed said.

Alabama House Bill 379, called the “Alabama Property Protection Act” initially prohibited non-resident citizens of China, the Chinese government, or Chinese entities from buying property in Alabama. But it prompted pushback from Alabama residents who are Chinese citizens who called the bill discriminatory.

The legislation passed the House by a wide margin, 73-23, before being sent to the Senate where it was later amended to focus on government entities, not individuals, and to expand the ban beyond China to other “countries of concern,” like Iran, North Korea and Russia.

“We started with a broad bill and worked diligently to find a solution that was agree upon by all parties,” Sessions said, calling Alabama’s land “priceless to the American people, our economy, and our very way of life.”

The legislation would ban the sale of land, specifically near military basis or critical infrastructure to include “agricultural and forest property, chemical manufacturing, refineries, electric energy producing facilities, water treatment/wastewater treatment plants, liquid natural gas terminals, telecommunications central switching offices, gas processing plants, seaport facilities, aerospace or spaceport infrastructure, airports, military installations, and real property defined as land, building, fixtures and other improvements to land.”

Because the Senate’s version is different, the legislation will have to go back to the House for concurrence before it can be sent to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office for final approval.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean (pictured left) and 23-year-old Kathreen...
Parents in custody following 2-year-old’s death in Holmes County
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. (pictured) will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two...
Judge orders 14-year-old Dothan murder suspect must stand trial as adult
Marquis McCloud Houston County booking photo (2023)
Watch: Suspected pregnant teen killer faces new charges

Latest News

Jon Decker discusses the G7 Summit
Jon Decker discusses the G7 Summit
Alabama Statehouse
4th grader’s recipe could be Alabama’s official state cookie
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Montana says 1st-in-nation TikTok ban protects people. TikTok says it violates their rights
Some Republican lawmakers want to define womanhood in state law. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Susan...
Debate over bill to define male, female based on sex at birth