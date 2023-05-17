Wiregrass Peanut Project starts phase three Tuesday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another step in the Wiregrass Peanut Project between HudsonAlpha and Dothan City Schools is underway.

Students planted peanuts in March and extracted DNA from those plants in April. Today, students analyzed the peanut DNA data, checking the product for resistances to carcinogens and pests.

In addition, the students learned about crossbreeding to create favorable qualities.

“I made a pledge that I was going to take their decision seriously, and we’re going to move those peanuts along in the breeding project,” said HudsonAlpha faculty investigator Josh Clevenger. “I was a little bit nervous they were going to make selections I wouldn’t like, but so far they’ve all made selections I’m really proud of. I just can’t say enough about the kids here and how well they have done.”

The program currently includes four area schools, but HudsonAlpha is looking to include four more schools next year.

