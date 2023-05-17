Where the status of Space Command currently lies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new report from NBC is sparking reactions on both sides of the aisle in Washington.

In the report, both unnamed U.S. Officials and Defense Officials said the White House is laying the groundwork to halt plans to move U.S. Space Command’s headquarters to Alabama due to the state’s strict abortion law.

This comes as officials claim a decision will be made by the end of the 2023 spring.

In the report, a U.S. official said, “This is all about abortion politics.” However, a White House Official later disputed those claims and said Alabama’s abortion ban is not a factor in its ongoing review.

Senator Tommy Tuberville said politics should not play a part in decisions about national security.

“We’re talking with the Department of Defense, we’re talking with the secretary of the air force who’s supposed to be making this decision, not the White House,” he said. “It’s supposed to be about military, it’s not supposed to be about politics.”

A White House official also said the push not to headquarter Space Command in Huntsville has nothing to do with Senator Tuberville holding at least 234 of Biden’s military nominations.

The ploy to halt plans to move the headquarters comes more than two years after the Secretary of the Air Force selected Redstone Arsenal as the preferred location. Since the announcement, the Biden administration has ordered three extensive reviews. None found any wrongdoing in the selection process.

Senator Katie Britt said the reviews are the most important factor in this decision.

“That leaves no doubt that the Air Force’s decision to choose Redstone as the proffered location was correct,” she said. “It was done on the merits. When you look at this, and you said earlier, in order to compete and succeed against China, we must use all of our tools. When you look at that, we know those tools are in Redstone Arsenal.”

Until a decision is made, Tuberville pointed the blame at Colorado lawmakers.

“That’s all they’ve done for the last two and a half years,” he said. “It’s delay, delay, delay. We’ve found out that they’ve actually built some buildings at their site in Colorado, which they’re not supposed to be doing with Department of Defense money.

