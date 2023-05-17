Scattered Showers Again Thursday, Turning Drier Soon

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Showers come to an end early this evening as temperatures cool into the middle to upper 60s. Thursday will bring another round of scattered showers during the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the middle 80s, kept a bit cooler from cloud cover and storms. Our next chance of scattered showers will be Saturday late afternoon into the early evening with a weak front approaching the area. Next week looks relatively dry with a dip in dew points.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds light W/E.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers. High near 86°. Winds SE 5-10 mph. 50%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Few showers early, partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds E 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 85° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 88° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, mostly dry. Low: 67° High: 87° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 86° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 85° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Judge asked to remove unruly student from Dothan High School
According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean (pictured left) and 23-year-old Kathreen...
Parents in custody following 2-year-old death in Holmes County
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Deputies arrested Marquis McCloud (pictured) last week as they found the decomposed body of...
Suspected pregnant teen murderer faces additional charges

Latest News

News4 Color the Weather
Color The Weather 05-17-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-17-23
Meteorolgist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-17-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-17-23
More rain today
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, May 16, 2023