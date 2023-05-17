Scattered Showers Again Thursday, Turning Drier Soon

SYNOPSIS – Showers come to an end early this evening as temperatures cool into the middle to upper 60s. Thursday will bring another round of scattered showers during the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the middle 80s, kept a bit cooler from cloud cover and storms. Our next chance of scattered showers will be Saturday late afternoon into the early evening with a weak front approaching the area. Next week looks relatively dry with a dip in dew points.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds light W/E.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers. High near 86°. Winds SE 5-10 mph. 50%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Few showers early, partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds E 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 85° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 88° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, mostly dry. Low: 67° High: 87° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 86° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 85° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

