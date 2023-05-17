Registration open for Dothan Houston County Library Summer Reading Program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Houston County Library System is ramping up for the start of this year’s Summer Reading Program!

Running from May 22 through July 31, the program is designed to help kids, teens, and adults engage and learn through the summer months by letting them participate in fun events, track reading goals, and compete in activities for a change to win prizes.

The program is set up for Child Participation for ages 0-10, Tweens and Teens Participation for ages 11-18, and Adult Participation for ages 19 and up. Each are set up with goals centered around reading a set number of books before July 31, with each milestone hit coming with a reward of the reader’s choice and a grand prize entry at the end of the program.

This year, Dothan Houston County Library System is utilizing Beanstack to help with tracking the reading goals, and anyone interested in participating should register by clicking here, or by visiting any Dothan Houston County Library location, including the Bookmobile. The first 1,000 registrants will also receive a free bag.

For additional information, visit the web page about the Summer Reading Program on the Dothan Houston County Library System website by clicking here.

