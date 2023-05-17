Parents in custody following 2-year-old death in Holmes County

UPDATE #2

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two suspects currently in custody in the death of a two-year-old on Tuesday.

According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean and 23-year-old Kathreen Adams, the parents of the deceased child, are facing charges of child neglect, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional charges are also expected, and will come following the results of an autopsy and further investigation.

According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean (pictured left) and 23-year-old Kathreen Adams (pictured right), the parents of the deceased child, are facing charges of child neglect, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are expecting following an autopsy and additional investigation. (Holmes County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - According to a release from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Tate will hold a press conference at 1:00 P.M. to brief media on the investigation regarding the death of the two-year-old from Tuesday.

News4 will be on location to livestream the press conference.

You can watch a video recap of the press conference in the video above this story.

ORIGINAL

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) -According to a brief statement, Holmes County, Florida deputies are investigating the mysterious death of a two-year-old child on Tuesday.

The death occurred along Florida Highway 81 in the Prosperity community, a few miles south of the Geneva County, Alabama boundary.

Describing the investigation in its early stages, Holmes County Sheriff John Tate promised to make additional information public when possible.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.