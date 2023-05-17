More rain today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Another morning of some areas of patchy fog this morning, take it slow on the morning drive. This afternoon a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms so make sure to have the rain gear ready. More of the same tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and a decent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances drop for Friday before picking up a little for Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend with just a slight chance of a afternoon shower and temperatures in the upper 80s. Low end rain chances will return by the start of next week.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 86°. Winds W/SW 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 85°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 85° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 87° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 87° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 84° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 85° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Judge asked to remove unruly student from Dothan High School
Deputies arrested Marquis McCloud (pictured) last week as they found the decomposed body of...
Suspected pregnant teen murderer faces additional charges
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Police searching for Enterprise missing and endangered person Thomas David Kandler of Enterprise.
Police searching for Enterprise missing and endangered person

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, May 16, 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Color The Weather 05-16-23
Color The Weather 05-16-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-16-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-16-23