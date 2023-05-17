More rain today

SYNOPSIS - Another morning of some areas of patchy fog this morning, take it slow on the morning drive. This afternoon a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms so make sure to have the rain gear ready. More of the same tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and a decent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances drop for Friday before picking up a little for Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend with just a slight chance of a afternoon shower and temperatures in the upper 80s. Low end rain chances will return by the start of next week.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 86°. Winds W/SW 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 85°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 85° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 87° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 87° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 84° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 85° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

