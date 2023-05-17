Last day to volunteer for neighborhood cleanup

DOTHAN, Ala. - Volunteer signups for the next Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Day ends today, May 17.

According to the city of Dothan government, this program allows the city and its residents to work together to beautify the neighborhoods of Dothan by picking up unwanted waste that is discarded in people’s yards.

The clean-up day will take begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, and will end at 12 p.m. The clean- up day will start at the neighborhood west of Heritage Baptist Church and the Shadybrook Neighborhood.

Waste can range from furniture to other discarded items. To sign up for volunteering, call (334)615-4464 or email; vvincent@dothan.org today.

If there are inquiries about any specific tasks that volunteers can help with, the city asks that you call (334)615-4464 or e-mail community@dothan.org today.

Today, May 17, is the last day to volunteer for Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up Day or inquire about assistance in removing unwanted items.

