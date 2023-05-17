Inmate dies after altercation inside Elmore Correctional Facility

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An altercation inside the Elmore Correctional Facility has left an inmate dead, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed.

According to ADOC, the inmate has been identified as Stephone Lvon Marshall, 38. Marshall was discovered injured in his dorm on Tuesday, the apparent victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault.

ADOC says Marshall was rushed to the health care unit for emergency treatment but died from his injuries.

A suspect has been identified, ADOC added, and the Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the incident.

Marshall was serving a 30-year sentence for Robbery I out of Calhoun County.

