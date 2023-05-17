Enterprise water main replacement project underway in downtown district

ENTERPRISE, Ala. – Water lines, some more than 100 years old, are being replaced in downtown Enterprise, as part of a project that’s expected to last about six months.

Crews are currently working on E. Harrison and S. Edwards Streets, as well as Bell and Hildreth Streets. Roughly 25 streets are included in the main water line replacement project.

Homes and businesses in the area will continue to have water service during the construction but may notice a difference once the shift is completed to the new main water lines.

According to the Enterprise Water Board Field Superintendent, Alan Mahan, most of the water mains downtown will be eight-inch lines with new fire hydrants when completed.

“The water flow will increase dramatically and will also meet any requirements for future, larger buildings that may develop,” Mahan said in a press release.

The following streets are on the list to have water mains replaced:

E. Harrison St.

S Edwards St.

N. Edwards St.

Lee St. from Main St. to Glover Ave.

E. Brunson St. from Main St. to Edwards St.

E. Watts St. from Main St. to Edwards St.

W. Brunson St. from Main St. to N. Rawls St.

W. College Ave. from Conner St. to Doster St.

N. Rawls St. from College Ave. to Damascus Rd.

Damascus Rd. from N. Rawls to Pittman St.

W. Watts Ave. from Conner St. to Johnson St.

W. Adams St. from Main St. to Mack St.,

Reed St. from Adams St. to W. Lee St.

Mahan requests that residents and guests use extreme caution in the construction zone where workers are present.

“Equipment being used for the project may partially block the roadway and crews will put out cones to alert drivers to any potential changes in the traffic pattern,” Mahan said in a press release. “Our goal is to work quickly and efficiently with as little impact to the public as possible.”

Mahan stated that the water department is working closely with the contractor to minimize any water disruptions from broken lines that may get damaged during construction.

