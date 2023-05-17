Dothan makes new girls basketball, volleyball head coach hires

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some holes have been filled in leadership positions for two Dothan High School athletics programs, as announced by Dothan City Schools on Tuesday.

According to a release from the school system, Jonathan Deveridge has been tabbed as the next head coach of the Lady Wolves girls basketball program, while Karie Striplin will take over the volleyball program.

Deveridge comes to Dothan after serving the last three seasons at Abbeville as the Yellow Jackets head boys basketball coach. Deveridge’s coaching career also includes stops at Smiths Station, Goshen, Barbour County, Eufaula, and Zion Chapel.

Deveridge becomes the 2nd girls basketball coach in Wolves history as he takes over the program following the dismissal of DiShon Benjamin back on April 20.

“Coach Deveridge comes to Dothan with experience coaching both varsity boys and varsity girls basketball teams,” says DCS Athletic Director Jessica Noble. “One thing that interested me was that Coach Deveridge said he actually prefers coaching girls. Coach Deveridge’s positive attitude and his willingness to be a team player with all athletic programs will make him a great fit at Dothan High School.”

Striplin’s hire as the new volleyball head coach comes after former coach Brianne Kent stepped away from coaching and teaching recently. She joins Dothan after a 1 season stint at her alma mater Dale County.

Not only does Striplin come with a variety of experience from previous stops at Southern Union State Community College, Pike County, New Brockton, and Geneva County, but she also is multifaceted with coaching experience not just in volleyball, but also in basketball, softball and track.

“We are very excited to have a veteran of Karie’s experience to lead our volleyball program at Dothan High School,” said Noble. “She comes to us highly recommended and we can’t wait to see the positive impact she’ll have on volleyball and all of our student-athletes.”

