Deputies investigate 2-year-old’s death

By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -According to a brief statement, Holmes County, Florida deputies are investigating the mysterious death of a two-year-old child on Tuesday.

The death occurred along Florida Highway 81 in the Prosperity community, a few miles south of the Geneva County, Alabama boundary.

Describing the investigation in its early stages, Holmes County Sheriff John Tate promised to make additional information public when possible.

