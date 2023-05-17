Deputies investigate 2-year-old’s death

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -According to a brief statement, Holmes County, Florida deputies are investigating the mysterious death of a two-year-old child on Tuesday.

The death occurred along Florida Highway 81 in the Prosperity community, a few miles south of the Geneva County, Alabama boundary.

Describing the investigation in its early stages, Holmes County Sheriff John Tate promised to make additional information public when possible.

