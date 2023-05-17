Cottondale High School allows pranksters to graduate

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WTVY) - A change of heart in Cottondale has resulted in 17 seniors being able to walk at graduation again.

A group of Cottondale High School seniors pulled a ‘senior prank’ at their school, by littering the halls with balloons, streamers and more.

According to the students, via social media posts, they were let into the building by an assisting faculty member and cleaned up the halls themselves before the end of second period that morning.

After pulling the prank, the students were informed they were no longer allowed to walk at graduation.

The students took to social media and gained significant support from parents and people worldwide.

Jackson County Superintendent Steven Benton met with administration of CHS Monday to ‘gather additional information.’ Following the meeting, Superintendent Benton reversed the decision, allowing the 17 seniors to participate at graduation.

It is unclear what information was released or what went into the decision making.

News4 reached out to Superintendent Benton visa email and in person. No response was given at either attempt. News4 also went to CHS to try and speak with administration but was told they did not wish to comment.

