Ariton wins first baseball state championship in school history
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ariton Purple Cats have clinched the 2A baseball state championship.
Ariton won game two 5-4 over Vincent at Jacksonville State’s field on Tuesday night to capture the blue map.
The Purple Cats won game one on Monday night 2-1 over the Yellow Jackets to take the series lead.
The Purple Cats finish the season 31-12-1.
