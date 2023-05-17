Ariton wins first baseball state championship in school history

By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ariton Purple Cats have clinched the 2A baseball state championship.

Ariton won game two 5-4 over Vincent at Jacksonville State’s field on Tuesday night to capture the blue map.

The Purple Cats won game one on Monday night 2-1 over the Yellow Jackets to take the series lead.

The Purple Cats finish the season 31-12-1.

