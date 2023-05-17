Alabama House of Representatives approves bill regulating vaping

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - House Representatives approved a bill to regulate vaping for people.

The bill makes it illegal for retailers to sell all vaping products to people under 21 years old. It also expands the definition of an electronic nicotine delivery system to include any product that delivers substances other than tobacco.

Vending machines that sell tobacco in places that allow people who are younger than 21 years old to purchase it are also banned.

“It identifies the products that do not contain nicotine so that they can be regulated along with everything else. It regulates the sale of e-liquid,” Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile County, said.

There was only one no-vote from the representatives.

The bill now moves to a Senate committee for further consideration.

