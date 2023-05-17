4th grader’s recipe could be Alabama’s official state cookie

Alabama Statehouse
Alabama Statehouse(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Sally Pitts
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama House of Representatives this week approved a bill to create a state cookie, the cookie is called the Yellowhammer.

Mary Claire Cooke, a fourth-grade student at Montgomery’s Trinity Presbyterian School, came up with the winning recipe.

“It’s pecans, oats, and peanuts, and it has peanut butter filling in the middle,” said Cooke.

The idea for a state cookie came about when studying Alabama history and our state symbols.

“We figured Alabama doesn’t have a state cookie, but other states do,” says Kathryn Bandy, the college counselor at Trinity.

Yellowhammer cookie recipe
Yellowhammer cookie recipe(WSFA 12 News)

4th graders submitted recipes while the seniors selected the top cookie. Russel Powell, a Trinity senior said, “We selected the cookie because it has three ingredients that really encapsulate the state of Alabama, with pecans from Mobile and Baldwin counties, and nuts from the Dothan area, and oats from Central Alabama.”

The seniors who are studying government came up with the name for the cookie and presented the idea of a state cookie to Representative Reed Ingram.

Ingram loved it and sponsored the bill to name the Yellowhammer the state cookie.

“This gave us the opportunity to put all the stuff that they read about in books, and we really got to see it come in real life here on the floor today,” said Bandy.

A Senate committee late this afternoon passed the state cookie bill. It now heads to the full Senate for a vote.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Judge asked to remove unruly student from Dothan High School
According to HCSO, 32-year-old Christopher McLean (pictured left) and 23-year-old Kathreen...
Parents in custody following 2-year-old death in Holmes County
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Deputies arrested Marquis McCloud (pictured) last week as they found the decomposed body of...
Suspected pregnant teen murderer faces additional charges

Latest News

WTVY Wx Logo
Scattered Showers Again Thursday, Turning Drier Soon
Steve Thompson joined News4 Live at Lunch to chat about what's in store for the Monday night...
Talking the Dothan Community Band Concert
Darren McCoy speaking with WSFA 12 News in 2012.
Former Alabama cheer coach gets max sentence in ‘disturbing’ child porn case
Roughly 25 streets are included in the water main replacement project.
Enterprise water main replacement project underway in downtown district