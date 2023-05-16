Suspected pregnant teen murderer faces additional charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Marquis McCloud, suspected of murdering a 19-year-old pregnant teen, faces additional charges.

Sheriff Donald Valenza will reveal those charges tomorrow in a news conference that News4 will stream live.

Deputies arrested McCloud, a 31-year-old Newville resident, last week as they found the decomposed body of Anastasia Gilley, missing for a week from the Florida panhandle.

Valenza believes they consensually met in Jackson County, but four months pregnant Gilley wanted to escape him after they crossed into Alabama.

“We realized in Houston County she was being held against her will,” he said the investigation revealed.

According to Florida media reports, Anastasia Gilley moved from Tallahassee to Jackson County about 18 months ago.

McCloud already faces one count of Capital Murder and is held without bail.

