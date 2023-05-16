Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will be higher across the Wiregrass for Wednesday and Thursday, keeping temperatures in the middle 80s for highs. Look for rain chances to drop for Friday, just in time for our Hometown Tour stop in Headland!

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 68°.  Winds WSW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 86°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 67°.  Winds light E-SE.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 85° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 85° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 87° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy.  Low: 67° High: 87° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 84° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light to Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

