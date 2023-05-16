Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will be higher across the Wiregrass for Wednesday and Thursday, keeping temperatures in the middle 80s for highs. Look for rain chances to drop for Friday, just in time for our Hometown Tour stop in Headland!

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds WSW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 86°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds light E-SE.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 85° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 85° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 87° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 87° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 84° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light to Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.