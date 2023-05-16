Proposed bill would decrease requirements for paramedics in Alabama

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawmakers are attempting to address a state-wide shortage of first responders by introducing a new bill.

Currently in Alabama, to become a paramedic, applicants must have a two-year degree and complete paramedic training. If House Bill 417 passes, aspiring paramedics would no longer have to have a degree.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said recruiting and retaining first responders has been a problem nationwide, especially over the last three years.

Webster said HEMSI focuses on hiring qualified candidates to serve the community, while still paying competitive wages and assigning ideal schedules for workers.

Webster believes HEMSI has done a great job at this recently, with recruitment numbers increasing. He said the service has prioritized training and aggressive recruiting and they’re always hiring.

Webster said regardless if the bill gets passed, ambulance services are addressing the shortage state-wide.

