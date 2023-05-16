Police searching for Enterprise missing and endangered person

Police searching for Enterprise missing and endangered person Thomas David Kandler of Enterprise.
Police searching for Enterprise missing and endangered person Thomas David Kandler of Enterprise.(Enterprise Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Thomas David Kandler.

According to a release by ALEA, Mr. Kandler is a 52 year old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on May 15, at approximately 12:00 A.M. in the area of Alonsa Drive in Enterprise, Alabama.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas David Kandler, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.

