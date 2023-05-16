Police searching for Enterprise missing and endangered person

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Thomas David Kandler.

According to a release by ALEA, Mr. Kandler is a 52 year old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on May 15, at approximately 12:00 A.M. in the area of Alonsa Drive in Enterprise, Alabama.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas David Kandler, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.

