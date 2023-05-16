Pet of the Week: Katniss ‘the cat on fire’

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s “Pet of the Week” News 4 welcomed a beautiful Cali/Tabby kitten, Katniss.

Katniss is a 4-month-old kitten who is very curious and loves to explore. She has been described as very sweet but a little “spicy” when she wants to play.

Katniss has been spayed, is up to date on all of her shots, and is ready for adoption!

If you are interested in finding additional information about Duke, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620 or find more info and up-to-date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

